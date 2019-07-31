BAYTOWN, Texas — A shelter-in-place has been issued west of the ExxonMobil plant on Decker Road in Baytown. It includes areas south of 330.

Fire crews are still working to contain the fire. The fire is in the unit that contains polypropylene material.

Exxon officials say they're monitoring the air quality as a precaution.

There are no injuries reported.

How to shelter in place:

Bring your family and pets inside.

Keep doors and windows closed and turn off the air conditioning.

Close air vents and fireplace dampers.

Go into an interior room with few windows, if possible.

Stay informed. Follow local emergency management agencies for updates.

