HOUSTON — Thousands of chemical facilities are scattered across Texas. But unless you see a smoke stack at a large plant, you may not know what exactly is stored next door to your home.

So in 1986 the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know act was passed. It was created in response to concerns regarding the environmental and safety hazards posed by the storage and handling of toxic chemicals. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency explains that the concerns “were triggered by the 1984 disaster in Bhopal, India, caused by an accidental release of methylisocyanate. The release killed or severely injured more than 2000 people.”

To reduce the chance of a disaster like that in the United States, Congress imposed requirements for federal, state and local governments.

The Community Right-to-Know provisions increase the public’s knowledge and access to information on chemicals at individual facilities, their uses, and releases into the environment.

In 2018 the America’s Water Infrastructure Act was added to the emergency release notification and the hazardous chemical inventory reporting requirements. That legislations requires state response commissions to notify the applicable state agency of any reportable releases and provide community water systems with hazardous chemical inventory data.

So what are the Community Right-to-Know requirements? Facilities handling or storing any hazardous chemicals must submit Material Safety Data Sheets to state and local officials and local fire departments. Hazardous chemicals are defined under the Occupational Safety and Health Act and its implementing regulations. MSDSs describe the properties and health effects of these chemicals. Facilities must also submit an inventory form for these chemicals, to state and local officials and local fire departments.

So in Texas, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality oversees “Local Emergency Planning Committees” or LEPCs. They are voluntary organizations that collect the information required under the Community Right-to-Know Act. Membership in a LEPC comes from different organizations including the chemical industry, fire departments, emergency medical services, law enforcement, city or county emergency management and residents.

And each LEPC holds public meetings to discuss chemical facilities that impact the public.

All info courtesy ReadyHarris.org.

Meets: The 4th Tuesday of every month (no meeting in July or December)

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Deer Park City Hall

710 East San AugustineDeer Park, TX 77536

Chairman: James J. Stokes - Deer Park City Manager

Vice Chair: Kevin Machemehl - Oxy Vinyls

Contact: Shannon Bennett

sbennet@deerparktx.org

281-478-7247

Meets: The last Tuesday of every other month (January, March, May, etc.)

Time: 11:30 AM

Location: Alvin D. Baggett Community Building

1302 Keene Street

Galena Park, TX 77547

LEPC Contact Name & Number:

Jorge Flores, EMC of Galena Park

jorge.flores@cityofgalenapark-tx.gov

713-672-2566

http://gparklepc.wix.com/galena-park-lepc

Chairman: Jorge Flores, EMC of Galena Park

jorge.flores@cityofgalenapark-tx.gov

Vice-Chair: David Clark - Targa Resources

dbclark@targaresources.com

713-675-3471

Meets: The 3rd Tuesday of every month

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Office of Emergency Management

205 E. Wye Drive

Baytown, TX 77521

Chairman: Tony Irby - LCY Elastomers

281-424-6149

tirby@lcyalastomers.com

Vice Chair: Larry Cloud - Dow Pipeline

lpcloud@dow.com

LEPC Contact: Misty Bridges

baytownlepc@gmail.com

512-665-0908

Meets: Quarterly

Location: Rotational

Chairman: Joe Leonard - PENTA

Joseph.J.Leonard.Jr@gmail.com

Vice Chair: Rick Deel - Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management

rick.deel@oem.hctx.net

832-260-7852

Administrator: David Wade

ghclepc@oem.hctx.net

713-545-9299

Meets: The last Wednesday of every other month (January, March, May etc.)

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: American Red Cross Building

2700 Southwest Freeway

Houston, TX 77098

Chairman: Dr. Denise Chatam Walker

chair@ghlepc.org

713-628-3004

Vice Chair: Karen LaFleur

vicechair@ghlepc.org

www.ghlepc.org

James Nykaza - Emergency Management Coordinatorjnykaza@cityofhumble.net

281-446-4928

Carole Chambers - Emergency Management Assistant cchambers@humblepolice.com

281-446-4928

Meets concurrently with the North Channel LEPC

Meets: See website (www.nclepc.org) for meeting schedule

Time: 11:30 AM

Location: Galena Park ISD Administration Building

14705 Wood Forest Blvd.

Houston, TX 77015

Chairman: Lon Squyers - Jacinto City

Administrator: Debbie Husband

nclepc@jacintocity-tx.gov

Meets: A member of Greater Harris County LEPC / Meets quarterly

Chairman: Mark Bitz - Fire Chief, City of Jersey Village

mbitz@ci.jersey-village.tx.us

713-466-2130

Meets: Currently meeting with the Greater Houston LEPCs

Chairman: Greg Goedecker, EMC

oem@cityofkaty.com

281-574-8633

Katy Fire Department

1417 Ave. D

Katy 77493

Location: Galena Park ISD Administration Building

14705 Wood Forest Blvd.

Houston, TX 77015

Chairman: Lon Squyers - Jacinto City

Administrator: Debbie Husband

nclepc@jacintocity-tx.gov

713-806-4557

Chairman:

Eric Vega - Fire Marshal/EMC

City of South Houston

email: evega@shpdtx.org

Meets: See website for schedule

Time: 11:30 AM

Location: Pasadena Convention Center

7902 Fairmont Parkway

Pasadena, TX 77507

Chairman: Ben Reese - Gulf Coast Waste Disposal Authority

breese@gcwda.com

Vice Chair: Darryl Ramsaywak - Arkema

darryl.ramsaywak@arkema.com

LEPC Contact Number:

Josephine Espinosa

jespinosa@ci.pasadena.tx.us

Meets: 4th Wednesday Each Month

Time: 08:30

Location: Tomball Fire Department Main Station 1

1200 Rudel Rd.

Tomball, TX 77375

Chairman: Randy Parr - Fire Chief, City of Tomball

Contact: Barbara Tague

4tague@sbcglobal.net

713-851-0737

Fort Bend County

Website with agendas and meeting announcements:

https://fbcoem.org/lepc/

Brazoria County

Info source

Brazoria County’s L.E.P.C. normally meets every third Tuesday of odd numbered months at 11:30 am.

Next meeting is on March 17, 2020 at the Sheriff’s Office Training Room

Montgomery County

Does readily offer any info:

You need to email their LEPC mclepc@mctx.org

Or call the Montgomery County Fire Marshal for more info

501 N Thompson, Suite 102, Conroe, Texas 77301

Phone: 936-538-8288

Fax: 936-538-8277

