SPRING, Texas – Wednesday is the first day back to school for many kids across the Houston area, including students over at Spring ISD.

It’s an exciting morning at Wunsche High School where it is not only the first day back to school for these students, but the school’s first graduating senior class.

The school’s superintendent will also be visiting to give students a warm welcome.

However, going back to school can often trigger stress and anxiety in some kids, like separation anxiety for the little ones to the pressure of needing to fit in for older students.

Here’s what our KHOU 11 mental health and wellness expert had to say about it.

“It’s very real that kids today are feeling more anxiety and more depression as compared to other generations, a lot of that has to do with social media,” Bill Prasad, licensed professional counselor, said.

Prasad says one way to alleviate that is by monitoring your kids’ social media.

He also suggests parents have an open conversation with their kids about how they’re feeling, and – if needed – get in touch with a school counselor.

© 2018 KHOU