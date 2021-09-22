How to help Haitian migrants housed at transitional shelter in north Houston

Houston Haitians United is calling on nurses, translators, cooks — anyone with a heart to help — to come and donate their time.

HOUSTON — Houston Haitians United, a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting the local Haitian community, is searching for volunteers as it works to help refugees coming into Houston from the Texas-Mexico border.

U.S. officials say many Haitian migrants camped in the Texas town of Del Rio are being taken to Houston and other U.S. cities.

HHU reports they have taken in two to three buses a day, each carrying as many as 65 people.

The displaced migrants are being bused to a shelter in northeast Houston, about 10 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport.

HHU is asking for volunteers to work at the shelter. They need nurses able to administer COVID-19 tests, cooks who can make Haitian food, Creole Haitian translators, barbers and hairstylists — really anyone with a heart to help — to come and donate their services.

I’m inside a transitional center for #Haiti refugees in Houston. This warehouse near IAH is a temporary place for them to stay and connect with family or others. Dozens are here right now. More buses from the border expected later. Team coverage beginning on @KHOU at 4:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/TEGlpi2ljm — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 22, 2021

The organization posted a form breakdowns many of tasks volunteers will perform at the site; including guiding new arrivals to their rooms, greeting them with food and drinks, helping some connect with their loved ones online or over the phone, and assisting them with filling out important documents.

Volunteers should contact HHU at info@houstonhaitiansunited.org or 832-945-1HHU.