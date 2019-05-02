HOUSTON — Fanciful lions frolicked to steady drum beats inside a Chinatown bank lobby on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Allen Lee’s Golden Dragon dance troupe is making the rounds for Chinese New Year.

“We have about 50 shows lines up for the next few weeks,” said Dr. Lee. “We do this year round, but this is the busiest time of year.”

2019 may be the year of the pig. But no show is complete without a slithering dragon.

“Line dancing brings good luck and, of course, the dragon brings harvest, abundance and prosperity,” said Lee.

Tuesday marked the beginning of the Chinese New Year, which is one of several Lunar New Years in Asia.

“Chinese New Year signifies a new beginning,” said Yauatcha assistant manager Andrew Nguyen. “Everything that happens kind of foretells what’s going to happen with the future of the year.”

Yauatcha, a restaurant in The Galleria, is serving up red-tinted dumplings and other delicacies in keeping with the theme.

Pig-inspired decor is also on display over the next few weeks.

“This area that we’re in is such an international district, so we have a lot of people that come through that aren’t really exposed to these kinds of things until they get here,” said Nguyen. “So, it’s kind of cool.”

Those dancing lions were fed a steady diet of red envelopes during the line dance. Those are just one of the customs that comes along with Chinese New Year.

“It’s not just a regular envelope or money inside,” said Sherry Zhang. “It means good luck, life, health, family, your job. That means a lot.”

There are many Chinese New Year festivities planned across Houston.

