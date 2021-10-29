x
How to find sex offenders in your neighborhood before you take the kids trick or treating

Kids love dressing up for Halloween and going house to house to load up on candy. But some sex offenders love Halloween too. Here's how to look for them.

HOUSTON — It's Halloween weekend and a lot of parents are planning to take their kids trick or treating -- especially since last Halloween was a dud, thanks to COVID.

But along with the witches and ghosts and goblins, there might be real-life villains lurking in the shadows: registered sex offenders who prey on children.

There are nearly 6,000 registered sex offenders in the City of Houston.

The good news is there's an easy way to find out if they're in your neighborhood and even where they live. 

The Houston Police Department has a database where you can enter your address and a map will show you nearby registered sex offenders in your area. You can also search for a specific name.

If you live outside of Houston, the state also has a database that includes all registered sex offenders in Texas.  

A third option is this national database.

