How to self-manage less severe COVID-19 symptoms at home

If you're sick, but not sick enough to warrant a hospital visit, here's what one doctor recommends.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — We've told you some of the best ways to avoid spreading the coronavirus and the tools hospitals are using to help people recover from COVID-19.

But what if you're not sick enough to warrant a hospital visit? What can you do at home to help yourself get better?

A headache, loss of taste and smell, and fatigue are common COVID-19 symptoms, but they don't typically mean a trip to the hospital.

Dr. Dan Stewart with Houston Healthcare says if that's the case, you should take vitamin D and zinc.

"It's said to kind of help our immune system in fighting this virus," he said.

He also says you need to stay hydrated.

"Hydrating and taking either Tylenol or Motrin for fever," said Stewart.

He says for patients at the hospital, they'll do what is known as proning. That means they flip patients over onto their stomachs to help with oxygen saturation.

"That is something you can do at home if you are sick with the disease. You can certainly do some self-proning to help you breathe easier," he said.

But Stewart says above all -- you need to monitor your symptoms to ensure they aren't getting worse.

"If you are experiencing higher fevers or you start having problems breathing, you need to go be seen. Don't wait until it gets worse. Go ahead and go earlier than later," he said.

The CDC says if you're having trouble breathing, have chest pains, are confused or have bluish lips, that is when you should seek emergency care.

Stewart says if you do have the virus, it is vital you stay at home and away from non-infected family members.

And remember, none of what he mentioned is a cure for COVID-19, they're just meant to help with your symptoms.