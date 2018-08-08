SUGAR LAND, Texas - Things aren’t so sweet in Gopal Kovvali’s home when the sun beats down on Sugar Land.

“Every summer, it’s a fight in the home because the bill goes up,” said Kovvali.

He's caught in the middle trying to keep everyone comfortable in the family's four bedroom house.

“My daughter likes it very cold and my wife likes it hot,” said Kovvali.

His most recent energy bill was nearly $300, but that pales in comparison to those of some KHOU 11 News viewers.

They started weighing in when consumer reporter Tiffany Craig shared on social media that her bill hit $211.

Others responded that they pay as high as $498 and even $650 a month.

“People usually think they’re paying a bit too much,” said Jennifer Salazar with the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB fields complaints from consumers and rates companies, including the variety that provide electricity to Texans.

“When you do shop around, make sure that you do look at the company,” said Salazar. “You look at the customer ratings with the company.”

Kovvali told us a new digital thermostat helped his family become more efficient since he can now regulate each room individually.

“I can maintain an upstairs room where I want it to be cooler and a bedroom, I can regulate it differently during the night,” said Kovvali.

Like many of his neighbors, he looks forward to winter. That’s when energy bills tend to go down with the temperatures.

Here are some tips from CenterPoint Energy on how to save energy beyond replacing parts of your system:

- Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

- Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler when home.

- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

- Avoid using washing machines, ovens, etc. during afternoon peak demand hours.

© 2018 KHOU