HOUSTON — In Greater Houston, floodwaters don't only come from the skies but from the rivers, creeks and bayous. The National Weather Service tracks these water levels multiple times a day and makes the information available online.

In Pearland, for example, many residents keep their eyes on Clear Creek. Water.weather.gov shows that from 3 a.m. Tuesday until 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, the water level rose nearly two feet.

The site provides a detailed history of water readings, crest history, and lists where the flood stages begin.

Harris County Flood Control also has a Flood Warning System that measures rainfall amounts and monitors water levels in bayous and major streams on a real-time* basis to inform you of dangerous weather conditions. The system relies on a network of guage stations strategically placed throughout Harris County bayous and their tributaries.

RELATED: Imelda weakens to a depression; flood threat continues

RELATED: MAPS: Steer clear of these flood-prone spots in Houston

RELATED: New fire rescue vehicle may be put to the test by Tropical Depression Imelda