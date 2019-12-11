HOUSTON — Military veterans make up a large part of the Houston population. They are business owners, laborers and community servants who continue to contribute to the economy.

Of the estimated 18.5 million veterans living in the United States, 282,511 of them call Houston home. The Houston metropolitan area houses nearly one-fifth of Texas’ veterans.

Harris County Veteran Service records show the majority of veterans living in Houston are men. They make up 92% (258,210) of the veteran population. Only 8% (24,301) of veterans in Houston are women. That is one in every 12 veterans.

Houston-area servicemen and women have served in the Gulf wars, the Korean War and World War II. But the largest percentage of the Houston veteran population served in the Vietnam War. Most of them are between 35 and 54 years old.

According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau survey, 75% of the veterans living in Houston are employed, 6% are not.

Veterans also make up 28% of Houston's homeless population. However, the number of homeless veterans is reportedly improving across the country.

Texas is currently second behind California with the number of veterans living in the state, but that is expected to change.

The Census Bureau estimates the United States’ veteran population will peak in 2020. They predict, from that point on, Texas will lead the country with the largest number of veterans. That is attributed to the aging population of veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam eras.

RELATED: These companies are helping veterans transition into civilian life

RELATED: Louisville veteran reads love letters to his wife on 77th anniversary

RELATED: Here are the Veterans Day deals in Houston