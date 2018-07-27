GALVESTON, Texas - Many people are flocking to Galveston beaches this weekend after reports the blue water is back.

The pictures seem to prove it. Galveston Bay appears to be blue – once again.

Related: Galveston water clears up again, but probably not for long

Many out-of-towners are saying to themselves, "What’s the big deal?" But for us Texans, anytime we can get a break from the brown, we'll take it.

But the blue water we saw back in May is actually different than the blue water washing up on shore this week. Wind and current are what decide what color our water is.

Those currents send sediment from our rivers and the Mississippi down along our coast, muddying up our water.

Back in May, it was a change in direction of ocean currents that pushed that mud elsewhere.

But now what’s happening, you could say, is a calmer creation.

Our meteorologists say because winds have been light and waves have been weak, that mud and silt haven’t been washed away, more so, they’re lying low settling on the bottom, clearing up the top.

The burning question is: How long?

Well, our rain chances will begin to rise come Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday, wave action and runoff will increase and the brown will be back.

Our advice is to jump on in now before it’s too late.

© 2018 KHOU