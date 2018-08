HOUSTON - Love them or hate them, the United States Postal Service has been delivering mail across the country since 1775.

Half a million employees vow to get your mail to you despite rain, snow, heat or cold. And they do it daily.

But how is the USPS doing here in Houston? So far, 2018's been a tricky year. Houston is the third-worst area in the country for package delivery. First class mail isn't much better. Here's what we found after taking a look at the data.

© 2018 KHOU