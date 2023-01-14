Houston organization walking in MLK Parade to bring attention to unsolved homicides

"December 29, 2017, I got a phone call that my son was shot. Got a second phone call that he was murdered,” the group's founder said.

HOUSTON — An organization walking in Houston’s MLK Parade is bringing attention to unsolved murders in the city.

John Marsden is the founder of “Houston’s Unsolved Homicides”

His organization supports victim families, spreading awareness to gun violence and crime.

Marsden started the group in 2018 after the loss of his 22-year-old son Fabian Smith.

“He was a good kid, he was very loving, a spirited kid. Loved to eat, I just love him with all my heart, and I miss him so much," Marsden said.

He says Fabian was shot and killed near the Buffalo Speedway and Orem Drive intersection in South Houston.

"He was walking with his friends across the street, and someone drove by and started shooting and that was last of my baby," Marsden said.

His son’s case remains unsolved.

"That's a pain I don’t think any parents should ever go through in life,” Marsden said.

For the last four years, his organization has walked in Houston’s MLK Parade.

Marsden said the group's goal is to help bring greater attention to cases that have gone cold.

"It brings hope to the families to come out and release a little bit of tension, to walk to keep their loved ones' name alive, wear your loved one's shirt, bring their banner, bring their posters," he said.

They're inviting families who have been touched by similar tragedies to join their fight for justice.

"Come out and walk with us,” he said.

Marsden said walking in the parade is a visual representation of loved ones who have been left to pick up the pieces of senseless crime.

“Right now in Houston, we are in a crisis. There's too many instances going on, too much violence, too many kids killing kids, Marsden said.

Families interested in joining the walk can contact John Marsden at 832-960-0074 or reach out through the group's website or Facebook page.