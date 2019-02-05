HOUSTON — Houston, how's this for good news- the traffic is awful, but Houstonians are at least polite out on the road.

A Gas Buddy study looked at the frequency of speeding, braking and acceleration to determine which cities were home to the most aggressive drivers, and Houston didn't even make the top 10 list.

Surprising, we know. Houston ended up all the way down at 22.

Top honors go to Los Angeles at number 1, Philadelphia at number 2 and Sacramento at number 3 where drivers are more than 20 percent more aggressive than the average driver in America.

The only Texas city to break the top 10 was Austin at number 9.

Still it's not all good news for Houston.

Sure, Houstonians don't brake as hard and speed less than drivers in most other major cities, but Houstonians are guilty of accelerating 8 percent more than the average U.S. drive.

And here's something to keep in mind when hitting the streets, Gas Buddy found Wednesdays bring out the best in drivers with the least amount of aggression out on the roads. But if it's a Friday, be extra careful. Fridays are the most aggressive driving day of the week with 14 percent more incidents reported across the country.

