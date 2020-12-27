Houston's 'Seismique' art museum offers great escape

The mind-bending and out-of-this-world attraction is the city’s newest permanent interactive art museum.

HOUSTON — If you've been going stir crazy with the kids at home, Houston has a new COVID-19-safe attraction that'll offer you and your family an escape from reality.

Located in west Houston is the trippy universe of Seismique. The mind-bending and out-of-this-world attraction is the city’s newest permanent interactive art museum.

Once home to big box store, Bed Bath and Beyond the converted 40,000-square-foot space features over 40 unique galleries or *galaxies* as the creators like to call it.

"It's a playground for adults and kids alike, so there's something for everybody,” said founder Steve Kopelman. “We’ve got nearly 10 million LEDs, 120 projectors. We’ve got cameras that track you. It’s how we envision museums of the future to be.”

More than 40 artists, including some from Houston, helped create the futuristic playground, like the Alien Grass installation, where LED grass blades light up at the slightest touch. Folks can also travel through a psychedelic wormhole or walk through a room trickling down with what the artists call Acid Rain. You can even visit a 70-foot spaceship glimmering with a million LED lights.

As interactive as the Seismique is, it also has strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including limited capacity, hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the museum, and masks are mandatory.

The entire museum will also be deep cleaned each night and sanitized throughout the day.

However, the coolest feature has to be the museum's 40 motion sensor cameras, which allow guests to experience the immersive world without having to physically touch anything. You can also download Seismique's app for that as well.

How much does it cost to transport yourself to the Seismique cosmos? General admission tickets are about $35 for adults and $28 for children 12 and under.