HOUSTON — The upscale California-based Houston's Restaurant chain closed one of its two locations in the Houston area over the weekend.

The restaurant's owner, Hillstone, posted the following message on its website:

"After nearly 40 years of service, the Houston’s on Westheimer Road has now closed. Thank you for the privilege of serving you over the last four decades! Please dine with us at Houston’s on Kirby Drive and we look forward to seeing you there."

A reason for the closure was not given.

The restaurant is known for its steaks, burgers and artichoke dip. It's also known for its rules:

No casual attire (e.g. no sports jerseys)

No cell phone use in the dining room

No large groups (seating up to four is recommended)

Parents are encouraged to leave children at home

Houston's has dozens of locations across the United States, although several years ago Hillstone renamed many of the restaurants. For instance, the location in Austin is now known as Bartlett's. In Dallas, one Houston's retains its original name while another changed to Hillstone.

At the time of the rebranding, there was speculation that the company was trying to avoid being labeled as a "chain restaurant" so it didn't have to put calorie and nutrition information on its menus.

