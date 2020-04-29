Houston's most popular museums are not opening Friday, but some will reopen soon

So far, the Houston Museum of Natural Science has the earliest opening scheduled. A spokesperson says the public will be welcome back mid-May.

HOUSTON — Phase One of the “Open Texas” plan allows for libraries and museums to reopen Friday if they follow safety protocols.

Here’s what Houston museums are saying about reopening.

Children’s Museum Houston

A spokesperson says the museum will NOT open to the public yet, but they hope to do so before the end of May.

Holocaust Museum Houston

The museum will reopen on May 26th. The museum will following the capacity guidelines and safety standards in place at the time. Visitors will be asked to wear masks.

Houston Museum of Natural Science

HMNS plans to re-open on May 15th. The museum will be operating at 25% capacity or less. A Road to Reopening Task Force has also put together a list of safety measures the HMNS will be implementing to keep visitors and staff safe.

Houston Zoo

A spokesperson says the zoo is not included in Phase One of the “Open Texas” plan.

The Health Museum

At this time, the Health Museum has not determined a specific date when it will reopen to the public.

The Menil Collection

The museum will remain closed Friday. The Menil Collection is carefully planning for reopening later this summer.

*KHOU will update this list as information becomes available*