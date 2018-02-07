HOUSTON - Organizers of the City of Houston’s July 4th celebration says they’re on track to be ready for Wednesday’s show, despite some early delays caused by Harvey.

RELATED: Your Guide to Freedom Over Texas festival

Crews worked through the intense heat Monday at Eleanor Tinsley Park to set up for the Freedom Over Texas event.

Crews working through the heat to set up for @FreedomOverTX on Wednesday, July 4. pic.twitter.com/EtmFXPHqUp — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) July 2, 2018

Susan Christian, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, says planning the show, which features concerts and fireworks, typically starts nearly a year in advance.

“Come Labor Day, we’ll start that engine going for 2019,” said Christian.

However, Christian says when Harvey flooded Buffalo Bayou and the surrounding parks in late August 2017, it forced organizers to put off planning Freedom Over Texas from September until the end of the year.

READ: Buffalo Bayou Park continues rebuilding after Harvey

Luckily, Christian says the park escaped the worst of the erosion and sediment buildup faced by nearby sections of Buffalo Bayou.

Officials also credit more than 2,300 volunteers and maintenance crews from Buffalo Bayou Partnership, who put in more than 7,000 hours of hard work.

“We would not have been able to do as much and progress so quickly,” said Trudi Smith, Director of PR and Events for Buffalo Bayou Partnership.

Smith also volunteered with the clean-up effort. She says, in total, volunteers hauled away more than 16 million pounds of sediment, mostly by hand.

“We’re not 100% but we are so close,” said Smith.

RELATED: 4th of July events in Greater Houston Area

“We are good to go,” said Christian, on Wednesday’s event. “We have been good to go. We got on our schedules quickly after the first of the year and got back in our groove, and I think we’re gonna have a great show.”

Christian recommends anyone looking to buy tickets in advance do so for $8 through the official website. She says some third-party sellers have been selling them online for $24.

Parts of Allen Parkway will close beginning Monday at 7 p.m. It’s one of several street closures because of the event.

© 2018 KHOU