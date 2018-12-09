HOUSTON - Del Frisco's Grille in Upper Kirby is closing its doors, but not without celebrating with their customers.

The steakhouse is offering patrons 50-percent off beer, wine and liquor until their close date on September 16.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has dined with us since we opened in Houston,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

The half off drinks only applies to dine-in guest.

According to the Houston Business Journal, Del Frisco’s Grille opened in March 2013. The Upper Kirby location was the first casual take on Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse. In 2015, the restaurant opened its second Del Frisco Grille in The Woodlands.

The Woodlands location, at 1900 Hughes Landing Blvd, will remain open.

