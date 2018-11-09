Millions of people are evacuating ahead of Hurricane Florence, which could be the most catastrophic hurricane to hit the Eastern Seaboard in decades.

North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are all under states of emergency.

Crews with the Federal Emergency Management agency are setting up from South Carolina to Delaware. They expect a 15-foot storm surge, winds up to 130 miles per hour and up to 30 inches of rain in an area already saturated from Tropical Storm Gordon.

Houston’s Coast Guard Air Station is standing by to help people on the East Coast.

“We prepare all year long for stuff like this,” said Commander Jeffrey Owens with the United States Coast Guard Air Station Houston.

Houston’s air station is familiar with needed help during a natural disaster. Hurricane Harvey brought Coast Guard stations from across the United States to Houston. Commander Owens says the assistance is possible because the Coast Guard trains to a standard that allows different crews from any station to work together.

“I can take a crew from Alaska, a flight mechanic from Miami and another pilot from Puerto Rico and jump into a plane together and it’s like we were flying for years or months,” said Commander Owens.

“We keep everything standard and that’s how we work, how we work and keep out aviation program really successful.”

If called to assist the East Coast, Air Station Houston has a crew consisting of two pilots, a rescue swimmer and a flight mechanic already selected to respond as fast as possible. The crew could be deploying for as long as their needed.

“It could be a week, it could be two weeks, it all depends on the extent of the storm,” said Commander Owens.

On average, Air Station Houston responds to two cases per week. Possibly sending a crew to the Carolinas or Virginia will not effect local readiness as the air station keeps a close eye on a developing storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

