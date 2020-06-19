Houston’s Christopher Columbus statue gets a fence, security guard after vandalism

Members of the Native American community and other activists have been vocal opponents of tributes to Christopher Columbus for many years.

HOUSTON — The Christopher Columbus statue in Bell Park is now surrounded by a chain link fence in an effort to protect it.

Editor's note: the video attached to this story is raw video from the most recent vandalism on June 18, 2020 - tomato sauce thrown on the statue

A parks department employee is also watching over it.

The statue was vandalized or tampered with at least three times in a one-week period. Someone threw tomato sauce on it, painted it red and cut off one of its hands.

The Italian-American Organizations of Greater Houston donated the statue to the city in 1992.

Members of the Native American community have been vocal opponents of tributes to Christopher Columbus for many years, with the American Indian Movement calling Columbus a "colonial pirate" and murderer in a 2005 news release, calling for an end of the Columbus Day holiday.

So far the city has not said what will happen with the Christopher Columbus statue, if anything.

In Houston, two popular Confederate statues were recently removed from public display.

