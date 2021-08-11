Houston’s Bush, Hobby airports are first-class, according to World Airport Awards

Bush Intercontinental Airport is ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and cleaned up in other categories in the Skytrax World Airport Awards. Hobby Airport also did well.

HOUSTON — Both Houston airports, Bush International and Hobby, are soaring after scoring several honors in the Skytrax World Airport Awards for 2021.

Bush IAH has bragging rights for the highest ranking among U.S. airports on the list of top 50 best airports in the world.

They ranked 25th -- ahead of Denver at 44, Atlanta at 46 and Hobby at 49. (Sorry not sorry, Dallas, but you’re 70th).

Bush was also named the second-best airport in North America behind Vancouver.

The north Houston airport cleaned up with the top award for the cleanest U.S. airport, ranked 4th for top airport staff and won a COVID-19 Airport Excellence Award for their response to the pandemic.

WE ARE #1…AGAIN! 🥇 We brought home the title of BEST U.S. Airport and CLEANEST U.S. airport at the 2021 Skytrax World Airports Awards! We are humbled and honored to receive such prestigious recognitions from our traveling public ✈️ Thank you!



Read more: https://t.co/m0BIcdDTe1 pic.twitter.com/VNUUtPW6gd — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) August 11, 2021

Hobby was named the No. 1 most-improved U.S. airport and made the top 10 lists for best airports in North America and cleanest airports.

“As a city, we are honored to be recognized on the world stage,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “As our city recovers from the global pandemic, our airports remain a world-class gateway for business and leisure travel. Global connectivity drives our economy, and we are proud to say that Houston is leading in this way.”



“In light of the enormous challenges of the past 18 months, we are humbled and honored to receive such prestigious recognitions from the traveling public,” Houston Airports Director Mario Diaz said. “Our customer-first mentality has served us well, and we continue to be vigilant in our efforts to safeguard the health and welfare of every single customer, visitor and staff member at Houston Airports.”

WINNER, WINNER, AIRPORT DINNER! We were named the No. 1 Most Improved U.S. Airport at the Skytrax 2021 World Airport Awards! 🙌 Our deep appreciation to our team who made this possible by working tirelessly to keep us moving forward! ✈️



Read more➡️ https://t.co/h0nTje4vgq pic.twitter.com/4GnniM7fQf — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) August 11, 2021

Houston is the only U.S. city to have two airports in the Best Airports in North America and Cleanest Airports categories.



The Skytrax World Airport Awards rankings are based on an annual airport customer survey conducted from August 2020 until July 2021.