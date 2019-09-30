HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A roadside tribute to Harris County Sheriff’s deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal continues to grow along Willancy Court in the Copperfield area.
“The shock has spread across the world,” said Houston Indo-American Chamber of Commerce executive director Jagdip Ahluwalia.
He said grief goes well beyond our borders.
“The Prime Minister’s office in India responded,” said Ahluwalia. “The minister of external affairs, actually, sent the family a message. The U.S. Ambassador to India sent a message.”
Ahluwalia shares Dhaliwal’s Sikh faith and wore a blue turban in his honor on Monday. It’s similar to one the deputy wore.
“Our neighbors have been really in agony because he helped a lot of them in different situations,” said Ahluwalia.
Ahluwalia’s organization is planning a community prayer service which will follow a number of vigils and the deputy’s funeral this week.
Meanwhile, National Night Out events across Houston and Harris County on Tuesday evening will be dedicated to Dhaliwal as well.
“In the days since his death, we have all seen the impact that Deputy Dhaliwal had on the community,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “That’s because he treated every day like National Night Out.”
Interacting with the community and getting to know people, personally, is something for which Deputy Dhaliwal was known.
It’s a legacy that will live on long after physical reminders of his death are gone.
“We really feel for the family,” said Ahluwalia. “The whole community, not just the Indo-American community, but the whole community, stand united to support the family.”
Members of Deputy Dhaliwal’s family showed up to a makeshift memorial near the spot where he was shot.
The sheriff’s office tweeted that Houston Astros player Carlos Correa donated $10,000 to help them.
The deputy leaves behind a wife and three children.
