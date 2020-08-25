Houstonians stock up on groceries, items to board windows ahead of Hurricane Laura

Residents across the city are heading to the stores and making those last-minute purchases, making sure they have all the essentials they need for the storm.

HOUSTON — Stores across the city of Houston have been busy all day Tuesday with a good flow of people stopping and getting those essentials they need to keep their families safe during Hurricane Laura.

"Some snacks just in case we lose power trying to make sure we have enough to keep moving until everything comes back if we need to," said CJ Forest, one of the many residents that is preparing for the storm.

And it’s not just food. They’re buying wood to board up their windows and even a generator just in case the power goes out.

Some Houstonians are not taking any chances. They’re prepping for #HurricaneLaura and they’re buying plywood to board up their windows. Story on @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/4YxJYi1iSS — Anayeli Ruiz (@AnayeliNews) August 25, 2020

Grocery stores like Kroger and HEB tell us they are ready for the influx of customers looking for supplies. They have food, water and hand sanitizer in stock. They’re even prepped to help customers after the storm.

"We are prepared and have extra product throughout the warehouses in the state and different places around the state that we keep for these situations," said Lisa Helfman, director of public affairs for HEB Houston.

Kroger is even sending its mobile pharmacy to the area.

"We have already mobilized our mobile pharmacy trailer. It's on its way to Houston as we speak, so we know there will be a great need of prescriptions and we will have it staged here," Kelley said.

But one thing for certain is many Houstonians are not taking any chances and some will even leave if they feel it’s unsafe.

"I just want to be ready just in case. I will just put the plywood on my window and leave it," said local resident Alejandro Diosdado.