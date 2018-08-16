HOUSTON - Houston’s Majic 102.1 quickly became all-Aretha Franklin radio Thursday upon news of her death at age 76.

“Celebrating the life and sharing our live for the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin,” DJ Kandi Eastman told the audience.

A music marathon featuring Franklin’s hits was one way to celebrate her long life and career.

“From 'Respect' to 'Rock Steady,' 'Until You Come Back to Me' to 'I Say A Little Prayer,' they’re calling for everything,” Eastman said. “And we’re playing everything.”

Celebrities and others shared condolences on social media.

“RIP Queen of Soul,” Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted.

“I knew her father better than I knew her,” said Rev. Bill Lawson of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.

Franklin’s father pastored a church in Detroit when Rev. Lawson first met Franklin in 1967.

“Dr. (Martin Luther) King was coming to Houston to raise money for the SCLC,” Lawson said.

Franklin sang at a concert for King and others at the old Sam Houston Coliseum. The event was targeted by white supremacists, although no one was hurt. It was the first of several performances in Houston over the years.

“She was a person who had very great sympathy for the vulnerable,” Lawson said. “And that meant blacks, the poor, women. So when she came to Houston, we were very glad that she had that kind of sensitivity.”

Lawson believes Franklin is singing with the angels while forever being remembered for what left on Earth.

“She lived her life like her name, a queen,” Eastman said.

