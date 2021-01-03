'We're still struggling': Houstonians dealing with water problems 2 weeks after winter storm

Thousands of people still have little to no water in their homes and apartments as waitlists for plumbers continue to grow.

HOUSTON — Nearly two weeks after a crippling winter storm, clean water is still hard to come by in Houston.

"It's really frustrating," Tara Heidorf said. "I don't think many people realize there are still some of us still struggling after the storm."

Heidorf is going on two weeks with little to no water at her apartment. It doesn't come out at all in the kitchen. And in the bathrooms, there's almost no water pressure. What does come out is smelly, cold and just not sanitary.

"It comes out a yellowish color, black specs like dark sand coming out of it," Heidorf said. "You can't shower ... you're coming out a little dirtier than when you went in due to the residue in the water."

That means showers, brushing teeth, cooking, laundry and more are all impossible.

"We have houses down the street that have everything back to normal. I feel like we're just getting the butt end of the deal," Heidorf said.

There's no apparent rhyme or reason to who has water and who doesn't. City leaders said what's worse is those currently without water could have to live like this a little longer because of a scarcity of resources.

"Licensed plumbers, materials and supplies are literally needed all over the state of Texas so it's not like you can pull from Austin or San Antonio," Heidorf said.

The city asked FEMA for help. And it can't come soon enough. Apartment buildings like Heidorf's on long waitlists to get plumbers to the property.