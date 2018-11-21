HOUSTON - The City of Houston and the Houston Relief Hub are asking Houstonians to pay it forward and donate supplies to assist those affected by the California wildfires.

The relief hub is asking for the following donations:

N95 Respirator Masks (urgent need for this item)

Bottled water

Non-perishable food items

Personal hygiene items

Gently used clothes and toys

Pet food and supplies

“Many of us have personal connections to California, and it’s painful to watch the destruction from afar. During the season of Thanksgiving, I encourage Houstonians, who are able, to donate to this effort and assist people in need," Houston Relief Hub founder Bill Baldwin said. "California generously helped us during our time of need after Hurricane Harvey, and now it’s our turn to Pay it Forward.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Boulevard Realty Office, 833 Studewood Street, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The office will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

The City of Houston and the Houston Relief Hub will coordinate with local entities to ship and deliver supplies next week. For more information, visit their website.

Click here if you are interested in helping the firefighters battling the deadly wildfires.

