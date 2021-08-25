Houstonian, nonprofit among those helping to resettle dozens of Afghan refugees

"We should do everything we can to ensure they are welcomed, they are well taken care of," said Ali Al Sudani who resettled in Houston in 2009 after fleeing Iraq.

HOUSTON — At least 11 Afghan refugees are already resettling in Houston, according to Refugee Services of Texas. The organization serves refugees, asylees, people who’ve received special immigrant visas and others who’ve been granted special status to remain in the U.S.

Chris Kelley, a spokesman for the organization, told KHOU 11 at least 115 more Afghan refugees are expected to relocate to Houston by the end of September with nearly 600 refugees relocating to Texas within the same time frame.

"Refugee Services of Texas continues to work with national refugee resettlement partners and the U.S. government to offer protection and resettlement to hundreds of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders and their families who gave everything to help the American military in Afghanistan," said Russell Smith, CEO of Refugee Services of Texas.

All Afghans who have received Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) have undergone security background checks and health screenings.

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston is among the non-profit organizations that will help dozens of families.

For Ali Al Sudani, the task is personal. The Iraqi refugee resettled in the U.S. in 2009 after years of assisting British and American troops during the War in Iraq.

“You can’t ask people to imagine this unless you live in this situation,” said Al Sudani of what it means to have to leave everything you own and know in order to stay alive. “Afghan refugees who were our allies, who were helping our troops and companies in Afghanistan. Throughout their work they were a crucial part of achieving what we wanted to achieve. And because of this affiliation and the collapse of the Afghan government right now, they are a target.”

Gaining context and perspective about what it might be like for Afghan refugees heading to Texas. Ali Al Sudani fled Iraq in 2009 after helping US troops. He’a now with @InterfaithMin which will help to welcome this latest wave of refugees to Houston. More on #khou11 at 6. pic.twitter.com/qe0slKlfch — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) August 25, 2021

CBS News reported Wednesday the U.S. State Department plans to bring 50,000 Afghans to the U.S. beginning Sept. 1.

Al Sudani said Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston is collecting enough donations to welcome as many as 2,500 Afghans to Houston over the next several months.

“They are running for their lives, leaving everything behind them. Everything,” said Al Sudani who is the Chief Programs Officers for Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston. “Their families. Their friends. They left behind a dream that their country will be a better country.”

Because of their initial visa status, some Afghans will not be eligible for government benefits during their first few months in America. So organizations like IMGH are left to rely on donations.

“And I am sure Houston will respond beautifully, as it always did," he said.

12 years after running for his life, Al Sudani, who is now an American citizen, is seizing the opportunity to pay it forward.