Rain, arctic blast forces Zoo Lights to close ahead of Christmas

If you were planning to check out the lights this week at the Houston Zoo, you'll have to reschedule because of weather.

HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo was forced to cancel Zoo Lights because of Monday's rain and the anticipated arctic blast expected to hit Texas Thursday and Friday.

A decision on Saturday’s operations will be made later. However, zoo leadership anticipates being open for daytime admission as usual.

One of Houston's favorite holiday traditions, Zoo Lights, is open most evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. It's closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

If you purchased tickets for days the zoo will be closed, you can visit another day. Ticket holders should check their email for details.

The beautiful zoo grounds provide the perfect setting to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season. Zoo Lights is even bigger and better this year with some new additions.

More life-sized animal lanterns

A new photo op area featuring ski lift chairs set in a “snowy” winter scene

A colorful holiday light tunnel sponsored by PNC

An illuminated, interactive dance floor for all ages in The Children’s Zoo plaza

Ticket prices vary depending on when you go, but they range from $21 to $25 for adults and children over 2. Discounts are available for military, first responders and teachers. You need to buy your tickets in advance.

