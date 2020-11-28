Houston Zoo Lights canceled Saturday due to weather

This is the second day in a row that the Zoo Lights has been canceled due to rain.

HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo Lights have been canceled Saturday due to the washout expected Saturday.

This is the second day in a row that the Zoo Lights have been canceled because of bad weather.

"The safety of zoo staff, guests and animals is the Zoo’s top priority. The animals have safe and secure barns and night houses that have been constructed to weather storms like this one," zoo officials said.

The Houston Zoo said guests who have purchased tickets for Saturday's event can use the tickets on another date.

Ticket holders should check their emails for details.