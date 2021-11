Officials say the leak is being investigated and the zoo will reopen as soon as possible.

HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo is temporarily closed due to a gas leak in the area Thursday morning, according to zoo officials.

This started at 9:25 a.m. Guests at the facility have been safely evacuated.

Officials said the leak is being investigated and they will reopen the zoo as soon as they can.

Zoo officials said the leak is outdoors and not in the animal areas.

The zoo is located in Hermann Park Drive in the Museum District.

