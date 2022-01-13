Upcoming Houston Zoo exhibit delayed due to global supply chain issues

The new exhibit has been pushed back from Fall 2022 to early 2023.

HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo is now one of many local businesses that have been affected by supply chain issues from the pandemic.

Social media posts announced a new opening time of the zoo's upcoming "Galápagos Islands" exhibit. It was expected to open to the public this fall to celebrate the zoo's 100th anniversary. It's now been rescheduled to the first quarter of 2023.

The Houston Zoo's announcement points to global shipping delays as the reason for their own delay. Officials for the exhibit have been waiting on construction materials to be delivered, like viewing panels for the sea lion habitat.

"We’re disappointed that the project has been delayed, but we know we’re not alone in experiencing supply chain problems," said Houston Zoo president and CEO Lee Ehmke. "Our commitment to conservation in the Galápagos Islands, our animal residents, and our guests here in Houston remain unwavering. A short delay in our exhibit opening will not deter us from our mission of connecting communities to animals, inspiring action to save wildlife."

Supply chain issues have caused a shortage of materials around the world, and the Houston Zoo has been impacted as well.... Posted by Houston Zoo on Thursday, January 13, 2022

The "Galápagos Islands" exhibit is expected to be a one-of-a-kind immersive experience for guests. The Houston Zoo is planning to bring giant tortoises, sea lions, sharks and Humboldt penguins.

There are two goals for this exhibit: introduce the landscapes and habitats of the group of islands near Ecuador and highlight how to protect it from the future.

As the zoo writes, "No place on our planet better exemplifies the wonders of unique species, the delicate balance of ecosystems, or the pressing need for conservation action more than the Galápagos."