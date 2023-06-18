YMCAs helping Houstonians beat the heat

Their facilities have been designated as cooling centers through Sunday and have been welcoming people in to use their amenities for free during this extreme heat.

HOUSTON — YMCA locations across the Houston area have been doing their part to help people get a break from the heat.

All you have to do is show up and sign up for a guest pass, which will give you access to everything, including a "child watch" program for parents to get a little bit of peace.

“Guest passes are open to anyone in the city. And that's all year not just here in the summertime when it's hot, anybody can get a guest pass. And the guest passes are good for about three visits. And, and if they run out of those three visits, and we're still designated cooling center, we'll let them come in and sign up for another one," said YMCA Healthy Living Director Monica Ward.

Despite the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, YMCAs will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can find a list of locations at ymcahouston.org.

Click here to find more cooling centers around the Houston area.