HOUSTON - This week's forecast includes a chance for rain almost every single day. So, there's a chance you may get stuck driving in the rain but the key is not to get stuck in high water.

That's easier said than done when the forecast includes the entire work week.

We need to make it clear: the best thing you should do is stay off the roads when it's raining, but, if you can't avoid it, make sure you have things inside your car that will help in case of an emergency like something to break a window, a rain jacket, and rain boots.

Jenny Sanchez says she was caught off guard Sunday afternoon. She was driving home after a quick trip to the grocery store. About two miles from her home, at the intersection of Dallas and Emancipation, Sanchez's car, a white BMW, stalled.

She documented the aftermath in a short video she posted to her Instagram account, @TheFitista. In the video, you can hear Sanchez crying as she moves her phone's camera from right to left, showing the high water around her.

"And, I couldn’t see that it was deep," said Sanchez. "It just looked like I was driving, and then all of a sudden, my car’s underwater and I’m flooded and it stalled. Naturally, I went into a panic mode."

She exited her car, waded through flood water, which was several inches high, and called her husband from high ground.

"It’s like shock and panic and you don’t know what to do," said Sanchez.

"If you can’t see the curb, don’t drive into that water," said Sergeant Edward Godwin with the Houston Police Department's dive team.

"A normal passenger car sits maybe six to eight inches off the ground, and so if you drive in six or eight inches, you’re going to start getting water in your car," explained Godwin. "A foot of water can float a car. Two feet of water, especially moving water, can move a big SUV. And so when you don’t know how deep it is, you’re really putting yourself in danger."

If you're caught in the rain, Godwin suggests you pull over and wait it out. "The good thing about Houston and our city is that the water does recede fairly quickly."

In the case of Sanchez, about an hour later, when her car was towed away, the water had receded and the street was clear.

"I was at a light and I was the first car. And then I look back and everybody’s turning around. So, I saved some cars yesterday," laughed Sanchez as she explained the silver lining. "I was the car hero."

