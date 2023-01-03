Houston woman locked in fight with city over $900 water bill, broken meter finally getting help

The 71-year-old woman said her water meter was broken by a garbage truck but the city told her it was her responsibility, sent her a $900 bill and cut off her water.

HOUSTON — We have an update to a story we told you about on Tuesday night. A north Houston woman who was locked in a frustrating battle with the City of Houston over a water leak that wasn't her fault is finally getting some help.

On KHOU 11 News at 10 p.m., we shared 71-year-old Anita Harrison's story. She said the water leak was caused by a garbage truck weeks ago and it was never fixed. A neighbor's surveillance camera captured video that shows the truck running over the meter.

Harrison was then sent a water bill of more than $900. On Friday, the city also cut off her water forcing her to move out of her home.

After seeing our story, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner got involved. Then on Wednesday morning, KHOU 11 was back at Harrison's house as a Houston Public Works crew was doing the repairs.

She was so happy, she even hugged the workers.

"OK, ya'll, let's see if the water is working. Look at that, look at that," Harrison said. "I want to thank KHOU Channel 11 for coming through for me."

Harrison also won't have to pay that $900 water bill, the mayor said.

"Instead of her receiving a $1,000 bill or $500 bill, so what they will be getting is a bill that will reflect their average monthly water usage," Turner said.

When we talked with Harrison on Tuesday, she said she told city officials what happened, but she claims they didn’t believe her and told her she would be responsible for the broken meter and the hefty bill.

Since she couldn't take a shower, use her bathroom, wash her dishes or do a lot of other things, she left. She's also dealing with the realization that she's not in the best of health.

Despite repeated calls and requests she has made to the city, nothing helped.

"My water meter still not working, still broke," she said. "Still don’t have any water."

For more than a month, Harrison said she’s spent countless hours trying to navigate the city’s bureaucracy, time spent being shuffled among its various departments.

"This is how the city is, you know, they don’t take care of their elderly," Harrison said.

Harrison's last water bill before the incident with the garbage truck was a little more than $35. After the damage was done to the meter, it was more than $900.

"It’s well over a grand and something now," Harrison said.

Harrison said she had a tough time convincing anyone that her water meter was broken even though she told them she wasn't responsible for the damage. She said the city told her to contact Waste Management because it was their truck, but according to the video, the City of Houston crest appears to be on the side of the truck.

"They were just going to keep ignoring it if I hadn’t brought those pictures around," Harrison said.

We'll let you know when the repairs are complete.