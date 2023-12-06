Houston woman escorts family of ducks off Beltway 8

Amanda Delaney said it's not the first time she's come to the rescue of an animal before.

HOUSTON — A Houston woman experienced one of the cuter traffic scenes we've ever seen Monday morning.

When she spotted the ducks, she pulled up behind them with her flashers on and followed them for 90 minutes until they fell through a grate in the road.

"The goal was to save the ducks, keep them safe, but also do not cause a wreck or damage to anybody else," Delaney said. "At first I was a little concerned when they got to the grate and kinda fell in. But then I thought, 'This all goes to water eventually, or exits somewhere.'"