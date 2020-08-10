Houston woman reflects on friend shot by North Texas police officer charged with murder

Texas Rangers' affidavit reveals what is seen in video recorded by police body camera the night Jonathan Price was killed.

HOUSTON — Newly obtained court documents give more details on the North Texas officer-involved shooting that left a 31-year-old unarmed man dead.

Jonathan Price was shot four times by Wolfe City Police Department Officer Shaun Lucas on Saturday night after when he would not allow the officer to detain him, according to a probable cause affidavit written by the Texas Rangers who investigated the shooting.

Officer Lucas was arrested and charged with Price’s murder two days later after rangers say the policeman’s use of force was not objectively reasonable.

The investigating Rangers' affidavit describes what was recorded by Officer Lucas’ police body camera.

The report states Lucas was responding to a disturbance call outside of a gas station when he first encountered Price.

The officer believed Price was intoxicated and tried to detain him, according to the Rangers' affidavit.

The affidavit states Price told the officer he could not be detained and began to walk away.

After that, the officer warned Price he would fire his Taser, and he did, according to the documents.

The ranger states Price appears to reach out and grab the end of the Taser and the officer fires his gun four times.

Price was pronounced dead soon after that at the hospital.

Two days later, Lucas was arrested and charged with murder.

Individuals who say they were eyewitnesses to the incident told KHOU 11 sister station WFAA that the initial disturbance at the gas station was a domestic fight happening outside.

They said Price stepped in to break it up, however, that account is not referenced in the Texas Rangers' affidavit.

“It’s just really unbelievable. Unbelievable,” said Price’s longtime friend Jasmine Sony. “(He’s) the last person I’d expect this to happen to.”

Sony first met Price years ago through the bodybuilding community. She described him as a gentle man and entrepreneur who was liked by all.

“He doesn’t even hunt. I mean, he’s just a great guy,” Sony said. “Very sensitive. Extremely sensitive man.”

Sony said Price returned to his small hometown of Wolfe City to care for family and was on track to one day becoming a fireman.

Price was a vocal defender of law enforcement.

“He felt very strongly about the police force,” Sony said.

Price’s own Facebook posts made a few months ago confirm his sentiments.

In a series of posts in May, Price wrote that he had never experienced racial profiling and was disturbed by images of rioting in looting during demonstrations throughout the country. He wrote that he believed they would lead to greater racial division.

Sony was asked if there was anything she wished she had told her old friend before it was too late.