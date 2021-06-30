'She was everything' | Houston woman killed while dropping off son at Naval Academy was his biggest supporter

“She became a friend, and for me, she became a mentor for me," current Booster Club President Sherwin Johnson said.

HOUSTON — It's a heartbreaking loss for a Houston family on the verge of one of the happiest days of their lives. The Cummings family was in Annapolis this week to watch their son get inducted into the U.S. Naval Academy when his mom was shot and killed outside their hotel.

The pictures say it all. Michelle Cummings was there every day for every event. Her son, Trey, a football player at Westfield High School.

“Mom, man, she’s, God, that lady was solid. Booster club, everything. Some people say she’s the president. No, she’s everything," former coach Lywen Bradford said.

Bradford was Trey’s football coach and is a fraternity brother to his dad.

“I think I pulled Leonard's phone up three times today, and I put my phone up three times, because I don’t even know what to text him," Bradford said.

He says Michelle was always there for her son and his school.

“That place is so thankful to have her," Bradford said.

Sherwin Johnson says she even created school’s football booster club.

“She became a friend, and for me, she became a mentor for me," said Johnson, the current booster club president.

Johnson worked alongside Michelle for several years.

“They were full support of their children in whatever they wanted to do," Johnson said. “She had already signed up to be part of the Naval Academy’s booster club.”

So of course Michelle was there the day before her son was to be inducted into the academy when she was killed tragically outside their hotel.

Midshipman Cummings was supposed to attend the Oath of Office Ceremony in person Wednesday. But instead, he completed his check-in early and departed on emergency leave.

It’s a commitment he’ll have to serve without his biggest cheerleader on the sidelines.

“The one thing his mom would want him to do is stay there and play, because that’s an honor that he earned," Bradford said.