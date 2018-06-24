HOUSTON -- Texas Equusearch will return Monday morning searching for Maria Jimenez Rodriguez, 29.

The mother has not been seen since dropping off her daughter with a babysitter on Thursday. Her car turned-up near Wallisville and Wayside.

Family members say she has a job, she's responsible and her disappearance is not like her.

At about 8 a.m. Sunday Texas EquuSearch volunteers first gathered in northeast Houston to being their search for the mom.

The Houston Police Department said she was last seen in the 6900 block of Texarkana St. in Houston.

Jimenez-Rodriguez was last seen wearing a dressy t-shirt, possibly green, and pastel colored slacks. She also had on brown slipper shoes, a pink Apple watch and was carrying a tan purse.

HPD says has very distinctive moles on her face. Her largest is by her right eye.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840, the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

