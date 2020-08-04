HOUSTON — A Houston family is worried sick about their missing loved one and they hope someone will recognize her.
Shirley Starks Nugent, 69, was last seen on Sunday, April 5 at her home in the 5,000 block of Terry, north of downtown Houston.
Nugent is 5'2 and weighs around 198 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394 -1840.
