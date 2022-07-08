White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus

The block party returned for the first time since 2019 after being canceled due to COVID-19.

HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus.

White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.

The official party was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans for 2021 were underway, but those were also canceled after Harris County's COVID-19 threat level was raised to red.

Some businesses still held a modified version of the block party last year, but many held off on attending.

This year there was a change to the festivities after it was decided the streets would remain open.

"Usually it's just a sea of people in the street," Cynthia Anhalt said. "All you see is white clothing up and down the street. But because the streets aren't closed, everyone's congested on the sidewalks."

White Linen Night started in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina.