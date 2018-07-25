HOUSTON — HOUSTON -- City of Houston officials are training with tech experts from West Point to learn how to prepare for and respond to cyberattacks that have crippled major American cities.

The three-day exercise involving around 150 people from the public and private spheres is the first of its kind in Texas.

Imagine a city simultaneously dealing with a hurricane and someone taking out their utilities. That's the nightmare scenario city, state, and federal officials spent Wednesday preparing for inside Houston's Emergency Center.

"We have to be right every time,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “(Hackers) keep trying. Only takes one threat that could shut us down."

Mayor Turner says this training helps the entire Houston region because it’s so interconnected.

After major cyberattacks on Atlanta, where hackers demanded money to reactivate the city’s systems, and Baltimore, where a ransomware attack paralyzed the city’s 911 system for 17 hours, Houston’s mayor says the worst plan is not having one.

"Literally in Atlanta it shut them down,” said Turner, whose city has nearly five times as many people and covers four and a half times as much land as Atlanta. “We have too many assets that exist in the city of Houston for us to sit back and wait for it to come, and then we're in responsive mode."

Now this three-day exercise, called Jack Voltaic 2.0, is a chance for the key players from local, state, and federal levels to listen, discuss, and train on prevention strategies and, if an attack does happen, their response.

"We have two full rooms of computer people implementing different things and taking down utilities like (Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo) talked about to make things a little more difficult in a real-life scenario," said LTG Jeffrey Buchanan of the United States Army North.

The training is closed to the media and wraps up Thursday.

Mayor Turner says city leaders will take what they learned and share it with other cities around the country.

