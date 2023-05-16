Trees come crashing down in Spring area after days of heavy rain

Neighbors told us that even though the ground was saturated, the trees seemed fine until they came crashing down overnight.

SPRING, Texas — Crews spent Tuesday morning removing a giant tree that was blocking a street near the Klein area after it came crashing down.

A viewer called KHOU 11 News saying that heavy rain in our area took a toll on his 50-year-old oak trees.

Brent Wallace said he went outside to walk his dog around 1:30 a.m. when he noticed his two giant oak trees leaning near the street on Lichen Lane, which is near Louetta Road and Champions Forest Drive.

Wallace said the trees seemed fine until they finally came crashing down. Tree experts say when the soil becomes supersaturated, water replaces oxygen in the soil, which can stress trees and weaken root systems. The problem is, that can end with trees crashing down.

"There's been so much rain in over the last week, there's nowhere for it to go," Wallace said. "So I think they just got inundated with rain and they couldn't handle it."

Crews will return later to remove the other oak tree that fell as a safety precaution for other residents driving through the neighborhood.

Tree experts say after a lot of rain, that it's good to check your property for warning signs. Exposed roots especially are something to watch out for.

If you have mushrooms surrounding the base of your tree, it could also mean it's starting to decay, which weakens the root system and eventually brings it down.

If you have concerns, experts say to get an arborist out to your house for an inspection.