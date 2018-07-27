GALVESTON — There's nothing more ideal on a hot summer's weekend than to hit the beach and enjoy the white sands and clear, blue waters. Wait ... backup. Our waters are usually brown, thanks to Mississippi mud coming out of that giant river to our east and from runoff originating right here in Texas. Blue water?? According to the instagram filters, it sure is! But is it really blue and is it worth your time to venture to the beach to find out?

Because winds have been light, waves have been calm. The near mirror-like waters have allowed a lot of the mud and silt to settle on the bottom. That combined with reflection of blue sky has made it look clear and blue to the causal observer. But, it's still a far cry from waters you'd see in Mexico or in Florida. When you get in, many report it looking a bit green maybe, but certainly not, "blue".

Several factors have led to water off the Texas coast which seems more clear and blue than it normally is.

Regardless, the water is arguably nicer than normal now and through tomorrow so I'd encourage you to hit the beach if you've been waiting for the, "right" weekend. Will it look like Panama City Beach or Destin, FL? Nope. But it's better than the chocolate milk brown we all know and love.

Come Sunday and Monday our rain chances will begin to rise and with thundershowers becoming common and winds increasing by Tuesday, the turbidity is expected to increase as wave-action and runoff make those familiar brown waters return.

On the bright side, muddy water here isn't all bad: In fact our marine ecosystem depends on it! The silty water carries loads of nutrients for shrimp and oysters to feast on and is a necessity for our region's marine fisheries economy.

Overall, news of blue water could not be better for Galveston considering the bad press earlier this week, when it was reported that alarming numbers of flea-born Typhus cases were showing up on the Island. Once believed to be eliminated in Texas, this rash-causing, fever-inducing disease is showing up once again.

-Brooks

© 2018 KHOU