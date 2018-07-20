HOUSTON — In the words of the late Don Lafontaine: "this time, it's for real!" Summer has set in across Texas and could push the mercury to levels never before seen in some Texas cities.

Locally, things are slightly more manageable with temperatures hovering in the upper 90s the last few days while still gearing up for the first triple digit heat of the season.

So far, Houston is one of the only principle Texas cities yet to reach 100°F. Of course it has certainly felt like it's been that hot if not hotter but officially, we've come up short.

Models continue to suggest that at long last Houston will break through the 100°F ceiling by Saturday with all-time record highs being challenged in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

The all-time high temperature in the metroplex for the month of July is 111°F and the hottest ever for any given year is 112°F. Dallas could very well challenge both of those temperatures.

Here in Houston, our all-time record high for the month of July is 105°F set in 1954. The all-time annual high for Houston is 109°F set twice: once in August 2011 and the other in September 2000. All of our all-time records appear to be safe.

The bottom line here is that it's hot. Say it ain't so. We live in Houston. The bigger news would be if it wasn't hot. Regardless, even by our standards, it's dangerously hot and leaving any child or animal in a car is a certain death sentence.

Looking at the long term models, we're going to continue to exist in the mid to upper 90s for the next two weeks at least. For any long-time Houstonian, you know that August is even hotter. Therefore hang on gang, Summer is about to double down Texas style.

For those that are wondering, our first true Autumn cold front (that pushes our highs into the 70s) is usually due into the region around September 20th. Given that time frame, we have approximately 62 days left of 90s before Autumn gives Summer the swift kick it needs.

