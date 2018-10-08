HOUSTON — It's traveled over 7,000 miles from a dry lake bed in Chad, across an Ocean and a Gulf and will soon spread across our region in southeast Texas. You'll notice skies getting hazy Sunday and you may start feeling it. Those susceptible to allergies may react with sneezing or sinus issues. I've blogged about the dust several times already this summer so I'll spare you what I've already said (search engine keywords: KHOU, Saharan dust, Brooks's blog) but will share some new info on the expected effects to our forecast.

After a rainy first half of the weekend with storms Saturday, the dust should start to dry out the atmosphere, significantly reducing rain chances Sunday. Once we hit the workweek, this drying process should all but end rain chances through the first half of the week. Once the dust clears midweek, our typical afternoon storm chances will return.

Unfortunately, the dust can do more than irritate your respiratory system, but can have adverse effects on your air conditioning. Check out this KHOU 11 TV story by Lauren Talarico.

-Meteorologist Brooks Garner

