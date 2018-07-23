HOUSTON — Record highs of 101° are likely today. The previous record was 101° set back in 1980, so this would be a tie. A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service because, "feels like" heat index levels are expected to range form 108°-111° during the heat of the day. This could lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke if precautions are not taken.

Tomorrow, a weak cold front will push into the region and dissipate as it does so, but it may produce a few isolated thunderstorms. This will raise rain chances to about 30%. While it won't get any, "colder" behind this front, it will take the slightest edge off highs over 100° and keep this in the mid to upper 90s. (Oh joy!) Our normal high is 95° so while this extreme heat is a bit unusual, it's certainly not unheard of for mid-July in Texas.

Is this the hottest weather we'll see this summer? It is certainly possible. Typically our highest chance for triple-digit heat comes during the first 2/3rd's of the season due to rainfall pattern changes and sun angle. Long-range predictions suggest a much wetter start to August which would certainly keep these record temperatures at bay and increase our chances that TODAY is the hottest we'll get this summer.

Stay cool and stay tuned to KHOU 11 News for the latest forecast updates. -Brooks

