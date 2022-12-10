TIMELINE: Overnight Lows likely to drop into the 40s next week across Houston area

Sweater weather is approaching, Houston!

HOUSTON — Houston, put the sweaters on standby!

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is tracking two cold fronts headed our way.

The first one is expected to arrive Wednesday, but don't expect much of a cool down. The only significant weather change we'll see is a few pop-up showers across the Houston area.

The second cold will give us a taste of fall for the start of the next week as it is expected to arrive in the Houston area Monday. Temps could drop to the 40s by next Wednesday.

TIMELINE

Wednesday: First cold front will pass through the Houston area. A few spotty showers and storms are possible in some areas Wednesday night. There will be no cool down with this cold front.

Thursday: Briefly drier weather conditions with a drop in humidity.

Friday: Humidity creeps back into the picture and weather conditions are warm and muggy. This pattern will stick with us through the weekend.

Monday: Second cold front passes over the Houston area overnight Monday and drops high temps to the 70s. The cold front will be accompanied by rain so keep that in mind if you head to work early.

Tuesday: High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s. Morning rain is possible in some areas.

Wednesday: Morning temps expected to be in the 40s in some areas.

