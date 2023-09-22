Water pressure issue adds obstacle for HFD crews battling early morning warehouse fire

Although firefighters responded to the scene within minutes, they faced issues with water pressure from fire hydrants.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — An early morning warehouse fire raised concerns over water pressure needed to battle fires in Houston.

Houston Fire Department crews responded to a fire near Congress Street and St. Emmanuel Street just after midnight on Friday.

The structure was abandoned and did not have a roof, reducing risk for firefighters addressing the emergency.

Although firefighters responded to the scene within minutes, they faced issues with water pressure from fire hydrants.

Officials said they checked the first fire hydrant and found it did not have sufficient water pressure to put out the fire.

“It was a real issue because we couldn’t run as many handlines or heavy streams as we wanted to,” HFD District Chief Hunter Schappaugh said. “We checked all the plugs within a two-block area and every one of them was like low water pressure, so what we were having to do is drive a few blocks away, fill the pumpers up and then come back and then just shuttle back and forth and that seemed to work fairly well.”

Firefighters took about 30 minutes to put out the fire and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. There was no one occupying the building.

A spokesperson for Houston Public Works said they routinely increase water pressure when requested by HFD. They said they received such a request in response to this fire at 12:16 a.m. and the pressure was increased by 12:24 a.m.

Issues with water pressure have been chronic throughout the city, as covered by KHOU 11 before.

We've reached out to the Department of Public Works for a comment. They sent this joint statement from public safety officials:

“Safety is our top priority. We want to reassure residents that our Public Works and Fire Departments are true partners in public safety. Additionally, there is ample water pressure available to fight fires with the ability to boost pressure when needed. As we closely monitor water pressure during Stage Two of the Drought Contingency Plan, we are asking for the continued cooperation of Houstonians to conserve water and take other steps to prevent the loss of water. If usage is reduced by 10%, water pressure will increase systemwide, as the City continues to repair water main breaks caused by drought conditions."