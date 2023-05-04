If you're in west Houston and see a 'dramatic increase' in your water bill, here's what to do

Houston Public Works says they're aware of a problem they say is caused by new electronic reading devices on meters.

HOUSTON — If you live in west Houston and are getting a very high water bill, Houston Public Works wants to hear from you.

They tweeted on Thursday afternoon that they are aware of a

"dramatic increase" in water bills because of new electronic reading devices on meters for customers who live near I-10 and Eldridge Parkway.

Houston Public Works says they’re investigating the issue and hope to have it fixed as soon as possible.

If you think your bill has been affected, they want you to reach out to them at 713-371-1400.

If you've received a water bill that you think is wrong, email us at newstips@khou.com.

